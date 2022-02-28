Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia will sail through sanctions, EU weapons aid to Ukraine dangerous: Kremlin
world news

Russia will sail through sanctions, EU weapons aid to Ukraine dangerous: Kremlin

Russia-Ukraine conflict: A Kremlin official said President Vladimir Putin will soon meet officials and senior ministers to discuss the economic impact of the unprecedented sanctions over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he leaves the construction site of the National Space Agency in Moscow.(AP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia on Monday said it would manage to sail through sanctions imposed on it by the West, while terming the European Union’s weapons aid to Ukraine as dangerous and destabilising. Talks began between delegations from the two nations along the Belarusian border even as fighting continued in Ukraine for the fifth day.

A Kremlin official said President Vladimir Putin will soon meet officials and senior ministers to discuss the economic impact of the unprecedented sanctions over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

"The Western sanctions on Russia are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate for the damage," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

RELATED STORIES

Accusing the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, the Kremlin further said the bloc’s acts vindicated Russia’s efforts to demilitarise its neighbour.

The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians.

Also read | 'Immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of troops': Ukraine's demands before Russia talks

Peskov, however, declined to comment on the number of casualties Russian forces have suffered, or speak further on Putin's orders to place Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on a special alert.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.

Also read | Save your lives and leave, Ukraine Prez tells Russian troops as talks begin

"I suggest we wait for the talks," Peskov said, adding, "I would not declare any negotiating positions and so on."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kremlin russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP