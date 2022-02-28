Russia will sail through sanctions, EU weapons aid to Ukraine dangerous: Kremlin
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: A Kremlin official said President Vladimir Putin will soon meet officials and senior ministers to discuss the economic impact of the unprecedented sanctions over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Russia on Monday said it would manage to sail through sanctions imposed on it by the West, while terming the European Union’s weapons aid to Ukraine as dangerous and destabilising. Talks began between delegations from the two nations along the Belarusian border even as fighting continued in Ukraine for the fifth day.
"The Western sanctions on Russia are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate for the damage," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Accusing the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, the Kremlin further said the bloc’s acts vindicated Russia’s efforts to demilitarise its neighbour.
The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians.
Peskov, however, declined to comment on the number of casualties Russian forces have suffered, or speak further on Putin's orders to place Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on a special alert.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it would not declare its official position ahead of talks with a Ukrainian delegation as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into a fifth day.
"I suggest we wait for the talks," Peskov said, adding, "I would not declare any negotiating positions and so on."
(With agency inputs)
