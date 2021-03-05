Russian court orders Navalny to pay damages in lawsuit filed by Kremlin ally
A Russian court on Friday ordered jailed dissident Alexei Navalny to pay 500,000 roubles ($6,700) in damages in a lawsuit filed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman, the court said.
Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed for two and a half years last month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.
Prigozhin's company, Konkord, said the court told Navalny to pay damages for comments he made that were deemed defamatory, inaccurate and offensive. It did not elaborate on what those comments were.
Konkord said in December that Prigozhin had filed lawsuits against Navalny and his allies worth a total of 77 million roubles, the Interfax news agency reported.
The Kremlin's critics have cast those lawsuits as well as the jailing of Navalny and prosecution of some of his allies as part of a coordinated campaign to cripple their activities. Russian authorities deny those charges.
Navalny surfaced in a jail in Russia's Vladimir region to the east of Moscow, his allies said this week.
Prigozhin has been accused by the United States of election meddling and has been sanctioned by the US and European Union.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report shows close to 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery UK person with Covid variant found after 5-day hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate poll defeat, ISI, Pak army chiefs meet Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM to boycott Pak PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As UK awaits Harry, Meghan's take on royal split, author says ‘no winners in it’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to pay damages in lawsuit filed by Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump State Department aide charged with assault at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox