Russian defence minister Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine

Published on Mar 04, 2023 02:40 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's top military chiefs have visited front lines in Ukraine only sparingly since tens of thousands of Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country a year ago

Russia-Ukraine war: Shoigu visited a command post where the group commander reported to him on the current situation, and presented state awards to soldiers. (AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Russia's forces deployed in Ukraine, his ministry said on Saturday.

Russia's top military chiefs have visited front lines in Ukraine only sparingly since tens of thousands of Russian forces invaded the neighbouring country a year ago in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the Eastern Military District in the South Donetsk direction," his ministry said in a statement published on messaging app Telegram.

In a video released by the ministry, Shoigu is seen awarding medals to Russian military personnel and touring a ruined town together with district's commander, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov.

Shoigu, who has served as defence minister since 2012, has come under harsh criticism over his performance in the conflict from pro-war advocates.

Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, whose militia has played a significant role in Russia's war effort in Ukraine, accused Shoigu and others last month of "treason" for withholding supplies of munitions to his militia.

russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine
