Home / World News / ‘Downed 20 Russian drones in third night of attacks’: Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat

‘Downed 20 Russian drones in third night of attacks’: Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST

“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed…” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles overnight in a third night of strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in the country.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat (HT File)
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat (HT File)

"We have a successful air defense operation," air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. "Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out