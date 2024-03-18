 Russian election result underlines repression under Putin: UK | World News - Hindustan Times
Russian election result underlines repression under Putin: UK

Reuters |
Mar 18, 2024 04:30 PM IST

“Putin removes his political opponents, controls the media, and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy," UK's Cameron said.

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Monday the outcome of Russia's election highlighted the "depth of repression" in the country under President Vladimir Putin.

David Cameron, UK foreign secretary, (Bloomberg)
"These Russian elections starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin’s regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to his illegal war," Cameron said in a statement, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Putin removes his political opponents, controls the media, and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy.”

News / World News / Russian election result underlines repression under Putin: UK
