Russian federation council speaker to visit China's Xinhua from July 9 to 12: Report

Jul 09, 2023

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will lead a delegation to China from Sunday through Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

Valentina Matviyenko and Xi Jinping(Representative image)
The speaker will attend the eighth meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation, the report said.

