-Russian forces launched the latest of a series of strikes on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday evening, killing one person, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces make new strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, killing one, governor says

A city official, quoted by public broadcaster Suspilne, put the injury toll at five, including a 13-year-old girl.

Strikes on the city earlier in the day and the previous night wounded at least 23.

Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, though it was unclear what type of weapon was used. Russian forces also hit infrastructure in the city, triggering a fire that emergency services quickly brought under control with no casualties.

A Russian missile strike earlier in the day hit critical infrastructure and injured at least two people, Fedorov said. Another landed in an open area.

Late on Sunday, Russia launched at least seven air strikes, wounding 21 people and damaging 13 apartment buildings, educational institutions, cars and garages, Fedorov said. He said Russian forces had likely used guided aerial bombs.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and injured since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's emergency services posted a video on its Facebook page showing rescuers trying to remove debris outside an entrance to an apartment building and attending to wounded people at night in front of a damaged residential building.

Russia also launched two guided air missiles and four attack drones targeting Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said. Three drones were shot down over the northeastern Sumy region. Air defences intercepted the two missiles and one drone.

