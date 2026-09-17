‘Russian oil buyers will have to pay': US senator backs bill threatening higher tariffs on India

As the US House of Representatives cleared a bill posing a threat of up to 100% tariffs on India, China and other countries, a senator backed the proposal, saying a “strong message” was needed for countries buying Russian oil.

The bill is likely to target India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. (AP)

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“We need to send a very strong message, not just to Vladimir Putin, but to anybody who is buying Russian oil and gas, that they are going to pay a price for that,” said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen on Thursday after the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 bill cleared the House.

The act, which will grant the Trump administration the authority to place tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, was passed in the US House of Representatives by a 262-159 margin.

The bill, which is likely to target India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

‘Russian oil going to India, China’

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{{^usCountry}} Shaheen backed the bill, accusing Russia of fighting its war against Ukraine, from revenue earned by selling oil and gas to India and China, among others, at less than market rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaheen backed the bill, accusing Russia of fighting its war against Ukraine, from revenue earned by selling oil and gas to India and China, among others, at less than market rates. {{/usCountry}}

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“Russia is funding its war in Ukraine with revenues from oil and gas. And they're getting that oil and gas sold by using the shadow fleet, which means that it's being bought at less-than-market rates. And it's going mostly to countries like China and India,” she said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Also Read: How US bill proposing 100% tariffs over Russian oil purchase could hurt India

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“Every dollar Russia earns through illicit energy sales is another dollar Putin can use to buy drones, missiles and weapons to kill innocent Ukrainians. This bill will help cut off that revenue, force Putin to the negotiating table by increasing pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it fights for its survival,” she said in a statement released after the House vote.

She added that the bill will send a message to not only Russian President Vladimir Putin, but to countries who purchase oil and gas from the country, stressing that China was the top user of Russian oil and gas.

“China is the top user of Russian oil and gas. And we need to send a very strong message, not just to Vladimir Putin, but to China and to anybody who is buying Russian oil and gas, that they are going to pay a price for that, because they are facilitating Russia's unprovoked and horrific war in Ukraine.”

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‘Need to send a message to Ukrainians’

Shaheen said a message also needed to be sent to Ukrainians, whom she described as undertaking a “heroic effort” despite what she called “terrible Russian attacks,” saying there is bipartisan support in Congress for their efforts.

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“We also need to send a message to the Ukrainians that there is bipartisan support in Congress for the heroic effort that they are continuing to undertake every day against terrible Russian attacks. So this is a very important bill that puts the United States in line with our European allies.”

“Lindsey Graham understood that Putin only responds to pressure, and he worked tirelessly to get this legislation to this point. There could be no more fitting tribute to Lindsey and his commitment to a free and secure Ukraine than seeing this bill signed into law,” the statement added.

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What is the Russia sanctions act?

The bill - officially known as the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 had already passed by an overwhelming margin in the Senate, which means it will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

After escaping a bleak chance of being passed in the House last week amid divisions between both the Republican and opposition Democratic party about handing President Trump greater authority to levy tariffs ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections., the act gained momentum in the House on Wednesday and was passed narrowly by a 214-211 margin after two Democratic lawmakers unexpectedly crossed the aisle to vote alongside the majority Republican party.

It is important to note that the Russia sanctions bill does not compel President Trump to place tariffs on countries purchasing oil and gas from Russia. It also includes substantial exemptions for America’s European allies, on the grounds that several of those nations have made efforts to reduce energy purchases from Russia.

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The Trump White House’s role in securing the passage of this bill remains unclear. However, recent reports in the US media indicate the White House may have played a key role in pushing for the bill by inducing lawmakers from the opposition Democratic party to vote for the legislation.

India-Russia ties

More recently, Russia’s Ambassador to Delhi, Denis Alipov, said that Russia stands ready to supply India with "as much oil as it needs." His comments came against the backdrop of tariff threats from the Trump administration.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Russian envoy slammed the "pressure tactics" by the US and stated that Moscow remains ready to continue sales with India.

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“We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs. Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us," the envoy told ANI.

Exactly a year earlier, the US penalised India over its energy trade with Russia when President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff against India for "fueling Putin's war".

However, as the US' war with Iran saw closure of the crucial waterway Strait of Hormuz, Washington revoked the waiver to ease the effect of rising oil prices across the globe.

How will the bill impact India

Since the war in the West Asia broke out in February this year, India's dependence on Russian energy has increased as the shipping route via the crucial Strait of Hormuz passage remained disrupted.

The Iran-US war has choked off Gulf crude supplies that previously accounted for roughly 40% of India’s oil imports, forcing refiners to turn to Russian crude as an alternative source.

Amid the waiver, Indian imports of Russian crude oil rose 34% in June 2026 to record levels. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, these imports were valued at €4.5 billion, accounting for roughly 36% of Russia’s crude oil export revenues.