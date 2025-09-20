Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Russian tycoon found dead with gunshot wound; mysterious note says, ‘I have no strength left’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 05:40 am IST

Alexander Tyunin's body was reportedly discovered lying on the ground with a bullet wound, and a rifle found nearby. A suicide note was also found at the scene.

Alexander Tyunin, a Russian businessman and reported executive at Khimprominzhiniring, part of the state nuclear giant Rosatom, was found dead in the Moscow region settlement of Kokoshkino, The U.S. Sun has reported.

Alexander Tyunin was found dead in the Moscow region settlement of Kokoshkino.(X)
Alexander Tyunin was found dead in the Moscow region settlement of Kokoshkino.(X)

Tyunin’s body was reportedly discovered lying on the ground with a bullet wound, and a rifle found nearby. Russian state media has labeled the incident a suicide.

Suicide note allegedly mentions years of depression

According to reports, authorities recovered a suicide note at the scene, which included a message believed to have been written by Tyunin. The note also reportedly listed the phone number of his wife.

"I did it myself — I’ve been tired of fighting depression for five years. It keeps getting worse. I have no strength left,” the note read, according to the outlet.

As of now, Russian authorities have not issued an official statement on Tyunin's death.

Also Read: Top Putin aide Dmitry Kozak resigns as deputy head of Russia's presidential administration

Another mysterious death among Russian elites

Alexander Tyunin's death is the latest in a series of mysterious deaths involving well-known Russian business and political figures since the start of the war in Ukraine.

In July, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit reportedly died from a gunshot wound, with some Telegram channels linked to Russian security forces also citing suicide as the official cause.

In March, former MP Buvaysar Saitiev, 49, reportedly fell from a window in Moscow. He was found in critical condition and later died.

Also Read: Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace in yet another NATO incursion

In July 2024, Andrey Badalov, 62, vice president of the state-controlled pipeline company Transneft, allegedly fell from a luxury high-rise on Moscow’s Rublevskoye Highway.

Back in February 2023, Marina Yankina, 58, a senior finance official with Russia’s Ministry of Defence, died after plummeting 160 feet from a 16th-floor window in St. Petersburg.

