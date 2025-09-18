Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News/World News/ Top Putin aide Dmitry Kozak resigns as deputy head of Russia's presidential administration