Top Putin aide Dmitry Kozak resigns as deputy head of Russia's presidential administration

The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed that Dmitry Kozak, the Deputy Head of Russia’s Presidential Administration, has resigned from his post. Dmitry Kozak was the Deputy Head of Russia’s Presidential Administration.(X)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "I can confirm that Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak has resigned. At his own request."

Kozak is a longtime aide to President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in managing the Kremlin’s policies on Ukraine.

The RBC news outlet had earlier reported that Kozak had sent a resignation letter and was considering various options to go into business.