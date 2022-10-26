Home / World News / Rajnath Singh warns against nuke use as Russia flags Ukraine's ‘dirty bomb’ threat

Rajnath Singh warns against nuke use as Russia flags Ukraine's ‘dirty bomb’ threat

world news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 04:30 PM IST

Rajnath Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.

Russia's defence minister Sergey Shoigu with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh (File)
Russia's defence minister Sergey Shoigu with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Russia's defence minister Sergey Shoigu on Wednesday held a phone call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and discussed Russia's concerns about the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by Ukraine, the Russian embassy in New Delhi tweeted.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Russian Federation Mr Sergei Shoigu on October 26, 2022 at the latter's request. During the telecon, both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Defence Minister Shoigu briefed the Raksha Mantri on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Singh, however, reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. “He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,” it said.

Both Ministers agreed to remain in touch.

Shoigu made several phone calls since Sunday on the same topic with NATO defence ministers, reported news agency Reuters. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" and voiced concern that Moscow is using that as a pretext for a further escalation in the war.

The Kremlin said it would "vigorously" continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow wanted to prompt an active response from the international community.

Shoigu also made a call to his Chinese counterpart to convey Moscow's warning.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ukraine war russia rajnath singh volodymyr zelensky + 2 more
ukraine war russia rajnath singh volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out