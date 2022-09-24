Russia's drafting exemptions from Putin's mobilisation call-up as men flee

Russia's defence ministry revealed a host of occupations that will be exempted from President Vladimir Putin's conscription call up which is aimed at boosting the country's war effort in Ukraine. IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will be exempted from the partial mobilisation as around 300,000 Russians face being called up as part of the drive.

Vladimir Putin's call for partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” has triggered panic amongst Russians.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin had said.

Many Russians were seen fleeing borders and at airports to evade the draft.

Russia defence ministry said employers must compile a list of workers who meet the criteria and submit it to its enlistment offices.

The exclusions have been made to "ensure the work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia's financial system", the ministry said.

Putin's call is the country's first military mobilisation since World War Two.

