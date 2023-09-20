News / World News / Russia's Putin accepts Jinping's invitation to visit China in October

Russia's Putin accepts Jinping's invitation to visit China in October

AFP |
Sep 20, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation to travel to China in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
"I was pleased to accept the invitation of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China to visit China in October," Putin told Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, according to images distributed by Russian state television.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
