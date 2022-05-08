Russia's Putin 'doesn't believe he can afford to lose' in Ukraine: CIA chief
- Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main frontlines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns said Saturday.
Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main frontlines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.
Putin's belief in the Russian military's ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief told a Financial Times conference.
"I think he's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," Burns said.
He said Putin has been "stewing" for years over Ukraine -- once part of the Soviet Union -- in a "very combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity."
Putin has not been deterred by the resistance in the war "because he staked so much on the choices that he made to launch this invasion," Burns said.
"I think he's convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress," Burns said.
Tactical nuclear weapons
Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia who has spent much time studying the Russian leader, said his and other Western intelligence agencies see no sign that Moscow is prepared to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in order to gain a victory in Ukraine or to target Kyiv's supporters.
Russia placed its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after launching the invasion on February 24.
Since then Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at willingness to deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons if the West directly intervenes in the Ukraine conflict.
"We don't see, as an intelligence community, practical evidence at this point of Russian planning for the deployment or even potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said.
"Given the kind of saber-rattling that ... we've heard from the Russian leadership, we can't take lightly those possibilities," he said.
"So we stay very sharply focused as an intelligence service ... on those possibilities at a moment when the stakes are very high for Russia," he said.
Burns did not offer any assessment of the current battlefield situation or predict how the war would end.
China 'unsettled'
But he said that China, which Washington now sees as its primary adversary, is studying closely the lessons of the war and what they mean for Beijing's desire to take control of Taiwan.
Burns said he does not believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping has altered his goal of eventually uniting Taiwan with China, by force if necessary.
But he said he thinks Beijing has been "surprised" by the poor performance of Russian military forces as well as the tough resistance coming from the entire Ukrainian society, as well as the strong defense support the West has provided Kyiv.
Russia's experience in Ukraine is probably affecting Beijing's calculation "about how and when" they try to gain control of Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.
"I think they've been struck by the way in which particularly the transatlantic alliance has come together to impose economic costs on Russia as a result of that aggression," he continued.
Beijing has been "unsettled by the fact that what Putin has done is to drive Europeans and Americans closer together," Burns said.
"What conclusions get drawn from all that remains a question mark," he said.
"I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this, at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan."
-
South Africa Covid positivity rate nears record amid Omicron spread
South Africa's daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months as two sublineages of the omicron variant spread rapidly ahead of the nation's winter season. There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website. The record so far was 34.9% on Dec. 14.
-
Comic book artist George Perez known for work on titles like Avengers dies at 67
George Perez, an acclaimed comic book artist and writer known for his influential work on such superhero titles as the Avengers, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans, has died, Marvel and DC Comics announced. He revealed last year that he was battling pancreatic cancer. DC Comics tweeted that Perez's contributions "were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC's long and rich history." Perez was known for his clean, dynamic and realistic style.
-
What happened when Trump appeared for a fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump arrived at Churchill Downs for his $75,000-per-person fundraiser around 6pm. His entrance was shielded from the general public and the press. Whispers of Trump's arrival passed through the crowd that backed up for twenty minutes. Some shouted his name, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Others seemed irritated at the delay. “This is ridiculous,” one woman grumbled. The details of Trump's event, including who is in attendance were not made public.
-
Ukraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Saturday, despite what military officers said was an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Mariupol has been left in ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment and the steel mill has been largely destroyed.
-
'But India is buying Russian oil despite strategic alliance with US': Imran Khan
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday again mentioned India as he virtually addressed the overseas Pakistanis. On several earlier occasions, Imran Khan had mentioned India, and many of them were of praiser for India's independent foreign policy. As he addressed overseas Pakistanis on his defeat in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said his government wanted good ties with China and Russia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics