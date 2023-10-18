Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine, Middle East with China's Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East at talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported. China's President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

Putin said common threats would only strengthen cooperation between China and Russia.

Russia and China plan to sign a coordination plan stretching as far as 2030 at a meeting in Bishkek, Putin was quoted by the agencies as saying.