Elon Musk mocks Zelensky. Ukraine's trenchant reply: ‘Encouragement of Russia’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 02, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk slammed the post while mocking Elon Musk.

Ukraine angrily responded to a social media post by billionaire Elon Musk which ridiculed the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky's repeated calls for Western military and financial aid to fight against Russian invasion. Elon Musk has provided Ukraine with Starlink satellite services- vital to the Ukrainian army. Although his statements on the Russian invasion have been criticised earlier as well.

Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk is seen.(AFP)
Elon Musk who owns the social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter – posted a meme of Zelensky with the caption, “When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid.”

Ukraine presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak answered on X, “Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine's parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk slammed the post while mocking Elon Musk's attempt to "conquer space", after his SpaceX starship blew up shortly after blasting off in April. Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the attempt had said failed in five minutes and left the billionaire up to his eyeballs in problems.

But Ukraine has also praised Elon Musk for deploying the Starlink satellites which have helped its soldiers communicate in areas where telecommunications are down.

