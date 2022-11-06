Vladimir Putin talked of Hiroshima nuclear bomb in chilling chat with Macron

Russian president Vladimir Putin's reference to atomic bombings in Japan in a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron shocked the latter, a report claimed.

“Putin expressed the view that the bombings – which triggered the Japanese surrender and the end of the Second World War – demonstrated that ‘you don’t need to attack the major cities in order to win,” the Daily Mail reported.

In 1945, the US dropped their first atomic bomb on Japan’s Hiroshima. Three days later, the US targeted Japan's Nagasaki.

Vladimir Putin- who has been facing major setbacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine- has often threatened that he could use a tactical nuclear weapon to bring a conclusive end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Macron was distinctly alarmed. It sounded like a very heavy hint that Putin might detonate a tactical nuclear weapon in the east of Ukraine, while leaving Kyiv intact," the report said.

“That appeared to be the thrust of his remarks," it further added.

In the recent weeks, Russia has accused Ukraine of plotting to use a bomb laced with radioactive material in the Russia-occupied town of Kherson as Kyiv vehemently rejected any such activity.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the allegations were false adding, "Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves."

