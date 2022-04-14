Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky says ‘thankful’ for $800m in military aid
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky says ‘thankful’ for $800m in military aid

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between the two countries has entered its day 50th on Thursday.
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russia-Ukraine war intensifies as it enters its day 50th, since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24. 

Just after US president Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene", Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is “sincerely thankful” to the US. In his daily late-night address to the nation, he also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The US' announcement came as Russian military threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres if the Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes, according to the governor of Odessa. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 14, 2022 07:04 AM IST

    US officials likely to visit Ukraine: The Kyiv Independent

    Two US officials told media that the Biden administration is currently discussing sending a high-level official to Kyiv to show further support to Ukraine, reports The Kyiv Independent. 

  • Apr 14, 2022 06:50 AM IST

    Presidents of four countries visit Ukraine 

    The presidents of four countries on Russia's doorstep visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their support for the embattled country. The visit by the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was a strong show of solidarity from the countries on NATO's eastern flank. 

  • Apr 14, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian warship

    Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes Wednesday, the governor of Odessa said.

  • Apr 14, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    Zelensky says he's ‘sincerely thankful’ to the US for $800m military aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's “sincerely thankful” to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky ukraine russia + 2 more
world news

‘Partygate’: Johnson likely to receive more fines, minister resigns | Top points

Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, have been fined by the Metropolitan Police for participating in large indoor gatherings at a time when the UK was a under a strict Covid-19 lockdown, and thus defying the law.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo/AFP)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo/AFP)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars

China is currently facing its own economic troubles, with lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 shutting down the technology and financial hubs of Shanghai and Shenzhen.
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars(AP)
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars(AP)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Pro-Putin ally arrest latest flashpoint amid Ukraine war| 5 points

  • Viktor Medvedchuk - the pro-Russian politician - who is said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine - was held by Ukraine on Wednesday in what was defined as “a special operation”. 
Viktor Medvedchuk arrested by Ukraine (Instagram/Zelenskiy_official)
Viktor Medvedchuk arrested by Ukraine (Instagram/Zelenskiy_official)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Pak has been an important ally for 75 years: US’s Blinken’s message to new PM 

Amid the political turbulence in Pakistan over the last few weeks, Imran Khan had alleged an international plot over his ouster. He even named a US diplomat. 
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gestures during the guard of honour ceremony at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad,&nbsp;(via REUTERS)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gestures during the guard of honour ceremony at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad, (via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky says ‘thankful’ for $800m in military aid

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between the two countries has entered its day 50th on Thursday.
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(REUTERS)
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Biden announces $800 million military aid for Ukraine: What it means for Russia

The announcement came with the Russian military threatening to strike Ukraine's command centers in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.
US President Joe Biden(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:45 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian warship

  • Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva.
The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Image for representation/AP Photo)
The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Image for representation/AP Photo)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Covid: US extends travel mask mandate to May 3; Delhi sees spike in cases    

The WHO's emergency committee unanimously agreed that now is not the time to lower the guard on Covid-19.
After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, the famous church in Caracas, Venezuela, opened its doors on Wednesday.(AP)
After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, the famous church in Caracas, Venezuela, opened its doors on Wednesday.(AP)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Brooklyn subway shooting: Man wanted in attack arrested, says official

  • Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.
Frank James, a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn. This handout photo has been provided by the New York City Police Department.(NYPD via REUTERS)
Frank James, a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn. This handout photo has been provided by the New York City Police Department.(NYPD via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:46 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

UK justice minister quits over Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal

Justice minister David Wolfson, a peer in the U.K.’s unelected upper House of Lords, cited the “repeated rule-breaking” and “breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street as his reason for quitting.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(Reuters)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

India, US spent a lot of time discussing Ukraine war: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar pointed out that the discussions with Americans over Russia's offensive were more about what could be done to encourage an early cessation of hostilities.
Jaishankar added that the Narendra Modi government had provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine last month but the focus is now more on the supply of medicines to the war-torn country.(ANI)
Jaishankar added that the Narendra Modi government had provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine last month but the focus is now more on the supply of medicines to the war-torn country.(ANI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Close Story
world news

On human rights, India hits back at US

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has blamed “interests, lobbies and votebanks”; points to rights violations in the United States.
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar (right) and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. (ANI)
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar (right) and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story
world news

Russia tells Ukraine to 'watch out' after it captures pro-Kremlin politician

Viktor Medvedchuk, one of President Vladimir Putin's close allies in Ukraine, was shown handcuffed and wearing the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday in a picture tweeted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In February, Ukraine said Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, escaped from house arrest.(AP Photo)
In February, Ukraine said Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, escaped from house arrest.(AP Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka seeks India’s help to secure bridge financing amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka’s process of negotiating a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to take at least six months, if not more. In the interim, the island nation will have to work out a bridge financing arrangement to take care of its immediate needs.
Sri Lanka’s high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sri Lanka high commission)
Sri Lanka’s high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sri Lanka high commission)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka seeks India’s help to secure bridge financing amid economic crisis

The issue of India’s support for securing both bridge financing and the economic adjustment programme with the IMF figured when Sri Lanka’s high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
A shipment of 11,000 MT of rice from India arrived in Sri Lanka under the concessional Indian Credit Facility of $1 billion, was ceremonially handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka by officials of the High Commission of India, in Colombo on Tuesday. (ANI)
A shipment of 11,000 MT of rice from India arrived in Sri Lanka under the concessional Indian Credit Facility of $1 billion, was ceremonially handed over to the Government of Sri Lanka by officials of the High Commission of India, in Colombo on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out