Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky says ‘thankful’ for $800m in military aid

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russia-Ukraine war intensifies as it enters its day 50th, since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.
Just after US president Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene", Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is “sincerely thankful” to the US. In his daily late-night address to the nation, he also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
The US' announcement came as Russian military threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres if the Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes, according to the governor of Odessa.
Apr 14, 2022 07:04 AM IST
US officials likely to visit Ukraine: The Kyiv Independent
Two US officials told media that the Biden administration is currently discussing sending a high-level official to Kyiv to show further support to Ukraine, reports The Kyiv Independent.
Apr 14, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Presidents of four countries visit Ukraine
The presidents of four countries on Russia's doorstep visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their support for the embattled country. The visit by the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was a strong show of solidarity from the countries on NATO's eastern flank.
Apr 14, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Ukraine claims missile strike on Russian warship
Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes Wednesday, the governor of Odessa said.
Apr 14, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Zelensky says he's ‘sincerely thankful’ to the US for $800m military aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's “sincerely thankful” to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.
