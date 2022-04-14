Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky says ‘thankful’ for $800m in military aid

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russia-Ukraine war intensifies as it enters its day 50th, since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.

Just after US president Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene", Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is “sincerely thankful” to the US. In his daily late-night address to the nation, he also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The US' announcement came as Russian military threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres if the Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea with missile strikes, according to the governor of Odessa.