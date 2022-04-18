Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'

  • LIVE Updates: Despite the desperate situation in Mariupol, Ukraine said it was holding off Russian forces in other parts of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which before the invasion were already partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

LIVE: More reports of Russian strikes around major population centres surfaced on Sunday as the Ukraine war enters Day 54.

Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverised port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war. Russia said on Saturday it had control of urban areas, with some Ukrainian fighters remaining in the Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.

Meanwhile, an explosion in Kyiv was also reported by local media, though deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air defence systems had thwarted Russian attacks. Russia said it had destroyed an ammunition factory near the capital.

Shelling in Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, killed five people and injured 13, Ukrainian media reported. On Sunday, police in the Donetsk region said that over the past 24 hours Russian forces opened fire on 13 settlements under Ukrainian control, killing two civilians.

About four million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.

Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says its total troop losses nationwide so far in the war are less than that, between 2,500 and 3,000.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 18, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Zelensky implores world to respond to torture

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.

    “Torture chambers are built there,” Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation as per news agency AP. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

  • Apr 18, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Pope Francis pleaded for end of the bloodshed on 'Easter of war'

    Implicitly criticizing Russia, Pope Francis pleaded for an end to the bloodshed and lamented the "Easter of war" during his address in St. Peter's Square after Mass.

    "May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

Suspicions had been growing about potential Covid-related deaths, particularly among the elderly, before the announcement.
Shanghai is the epicenter of China’s worst Covid outbreak since Wuhan more than two years ago.(AFP)
Shanghai is the epicenter of China’s worst Covid outbreak since Wuhan more than two years ago.(AFP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol

  • LIVE Updates: Despite the desperate situation in Mariupol, Ukraine said it was holding off Russian forces in other parts of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which before the invasion were already partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down: report

Saudi officials had threatened to publicize what they said was evidence of Hadi's corruption in their efforts to convince him to step down.
Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire that brought a rare pause in the years-long conflict.(AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire that brought a rare pause in the years-long conflict.(AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

  • The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 145 kilometers north of where Sunday's nightclub shooting took place.
Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022.(AP)
Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022.(AP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Ukraine's Kharkiv in past 4 days: Zelenskyy

On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when a missile and artillery fire hit the city centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier.
Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv.(AP)
Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv.(AP)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 04:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.
File photo of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AFP)
File photo of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AFP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for victims of 2019 Easter attacks

  • The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019.
Sri Lankans hold placards demanding justice for the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Sri Lankans hold placards demanding justice for the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:30 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

US to host ASEAN leaders in mid-May

  • "It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia," the statement said.
The national flags of the various countries attending the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit are displayed in Bangkok. .(AFP)
The national flags of the various countries attending the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit are displayed in Bangkok. .(AFP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires

  • Moscow has shifted its military focus to gaining control of the eastern Donbas region and forging a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A service member of pro-Russian troops sits on a chair in a street near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:10 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Behind India’s trade deals in works with UK, Israel, EU, Canada

  • India entered the post-Covid-19 era with two major free trade agreements (FTAs). On February 18, it signed the comprehensive deal with the UAE.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI PHOTO)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Rezaul H Laskar
Close Story
world news

Unrest sparked by far-right stir sweeps Sweden

  • Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 45km south.
People burn branches to block a road during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden.(AP)
People burn branches to block a road during a riot in Norrkoping, Sweden.(AP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Mariupol at risk of falling but Ukrainians defy 'deadline' | Top updates

Russian forces continue to advance their assault in Ukraine, gaining momentum in Mariupol in the key Donbas region.
People walk past the turret of a tank, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
People walk past the turret of a tank, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Copy Link
, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Pakistan extends time for transportation of Indian humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Indian government has signed agreements with the World Food Programme (WFP) for the delivery and distribution of the wheat in Afghanistan. The humanitarian assistance is being transported in Afghan trucks via the Wagah land border crossing.
The first convoy of 50 trucks carrying wheat as humanitarian aid for Afghanistan had been flagged off in February. India first made the offer to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat via Pakistani land routes on October 7 last year. (ANI PHOTO.)
The first convoy of 50 trucks carrying wheat as humanitarian aid for Afghanistan had been flagged off in February. India first made the offer to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat via Pakistani land routes on October 7 last year. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
world news

Shehbaz Sharif replies to Modi, seeks resolution of pending issues between neighbours

In a letter sent to Sharif last week, Modi had reiterated his congratulations on the former’s election as the Pakistani premier and called for constructive ties between the two sides.
In his maiden speech in Pakistan’s Parliament following his election on April 11, Shehbaz Sharif had offered an olive branch to India and said the resolution of the Kashmir issue would allow the two countries to focus on shared problems such as poverty and unemployment. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
In his maiden speech in Pakistan’s Parliament following his election on April 11, Shehbaz Sharif had offered an olive branch to India and said the resolution of the Kashmir issue would allow the two countries to focus on shared problems such as poverty and unemployment. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
world news

Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns of ‘threats from autocratic states’

The British premier, who will be in India on April 21 and 22, described the country as a ‘highly valued strategic partner’ for the UK.
File photo of Britain's Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
File photo of Britain's Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out