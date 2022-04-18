Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
- LIVE Updates: Despite the desperate situation in Mariupol, Ukraine said it was holding off Russian forces in other parts of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which before the invasion were already partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
LIVE: More reports of Russian strikes around major population centres surfaced on Sunday as the Ukraine war enters Day 54.
Ukrainian soldiers resisted a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverised port of Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had almost completely seized in what would be its biggest prize of the nearly two-month war. Russia said on Saturday it had control of urban areas, with some Ukrainian fighters remaining in the Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.
Meanwhile, an explosion in Kyiv was also reported by local media, though deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air defence systems had thwarted Russian attacks. Russia said it had destroyed an ammunition factory near the capital.
Shelling in Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, killed five people and injured 13, Ukrainian media reported. On Sunday, police in the Donetsk region said that over the past 24 hours Russian forces opened fire on 13 settlements under Ukrainian control, killing two civilians.
About four million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.
Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says its total troop losses nationwide so far in the war are less than that, between 2,500 and 3,000.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 18, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Zelensky implores world to respond to torture
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.
“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation as per news agency AP. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”
-
Apr 18, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Pope Francis pleaded for end of the bloodshed on 'Easter of war'
Implicitly criticizing Russia, Pope Francis pleaded for an end to the bloodshed and lamented the "Easter of war" during his address in St. Peter's Square after Mass.
"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," he said.
Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Ukraine's Kharkiv in past 4 days: Zelenskyy
Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires
- Moscow has shifted its military focus to gaining control of the eastern Donbas region and forging a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.
