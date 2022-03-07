Russia-Ukraine war: Round 3 of talks, Zelenskyy's 'no-fly zone' appeal. 5 big points
- Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the negotiators of both the countries commenced as no success was achieved in the last rounds.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the 12th day on Monday as Moscow continued to bombard the cities in the Eastern European country. Russia announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine after failed attempts to evacuate civilians in the previous attempts. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the negotiators of both the countries commenced as no success was achieved in the last rounds.
Here are top developments on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war:
>As the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, Sputnik citing the head of the Russian delegation reported that the two sides are expected to discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement.
>Even though the death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure, the UN human rights office said Monday that it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians and wounding of 801 others through the end of Sunday. However, it said the actual figures may be considerably higher.
>Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to call on foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops and have rejected the calls for a no-fly zone.
>A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology, and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.- Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country. Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
>China’s foreign minister called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner" and has continued to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
>Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately and discussed ways to start the stalled evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's besieged Sumy city pummeled by the invading Russian forces.
(With agency inputs)
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
n a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The incident made him reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.