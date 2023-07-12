Home / World News / Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Kyiv for 2nd night in row

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Kyiv for 2nd night in row

Reuters |
Jul 12, 2023 04:59 AM IST

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

A five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drones attacks in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. (File/ AFP)
A five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drones attacks in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. (File/ AFP)

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out