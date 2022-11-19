Half of Ukraine's energy grid damaged, Kyiv could see shutdown: Top updates

Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said as authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid.

Here are top updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

1. Hundreds of people were detained or went missing in Ukraine's Kherson region while it was under Russian control, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers said.

2. Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war.

Read more: Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

3. Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

4. Ukraine's military said Russian forces had fired artillery on the towns of Bakhmut, and nearby Soledar and Bilohorivka in the east.

5. Russia said it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in an exchange that would likely include US basketball star Brittney Griner.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

6. Russia is open to more high-level talks with the United States, a top diplomat said.

7. Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish "gas hub" with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON