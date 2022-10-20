Ukraine curbs power usage as Vladimir Putin wrests control: Key updates

Ukraine is restricting electricity usage throughout the country for the first time following a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed some power plants this week. The restrictions come as Russia targets crucial infrastructure in the country ahead of the cold winter months in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian president Vladimir Putin also declared martial law in the four annexed regions of Ukraine.

Here are the key updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

1. Russian president Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow had claimed claims as its own. Movement in and out of regions near Ukraine has been restricted.

2. Russian-backed authorities in Kherson are planning to evacuate about 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days.

3. A Russian missile strike hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn.

4. The EU commission head called Russian attacks on power stations and other crucial infrastructure in Ukraine "acts of pure terror" that are war crimes.

5. Britain's chief of the defence staff Tony Radakin said that the world must remain united against the “deeply irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

6. The European parliament awarded the people of Ukraine its annual Sakharov Prize.

7. Israel has offered help to Ukraine to develop alerts for civilians under air attack, changing its policy of non-military intervention in Kyiv.

