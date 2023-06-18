Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK to help Ukraine boost its cyber defences

UK to help Ukraine boost its cyber defences

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2023 03:18 PM IST

The UK government said it would provide another 16 million pounds in funding with the potential for further 9 million pounds to come from international allies.

Britain said on Sunday it would expand its programme to help Ukraine's cyber defences as it launches a counter-offensive against Russia.

Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak along with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky.(via Reuters)

In the announcement, the British government said it would provide another 16 million pounds ($20.5 million) in funding with the potential for a further 9 million pounds to come from international allies.

London said the package - which adds to 6.35 million pounds announced last year - would better equip Ukraine to defend its critical national infrastructure from crippling Russian attacks as Kyiv mounts a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy.

"Russia’s appalling attacks on Ukraine are not limited to their barbaric land invasion, but also involve sickening attempts to attack their cyber infrastructure that provides vital services, from banking to energy supplies, to innocent Ukrainian people," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

"This funding is critical to stopping those onslaughts, hardening Ukraine’s cyber defences and increasing the country’s ability to detect and disable the malware targeted at them."

Next week Sunak will also ask entrepreneurs and businesses to step up their investment in Ukraine at a conference to help it rebuild the country's economy after Russia's invasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
ukraine britain russia funding
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP