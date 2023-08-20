News / World News / Zelensky in Netherlands amid push to boost Ukraine air defences

Zelensky in Netherlands amid push to boost Ukraine air defences

Reuters |
Aug 20, 2023 03:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday in an ongoing push to boost Ukraine's air defences, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
Zelensky will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.

