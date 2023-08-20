Zelensky in Netherlands amid push to boost Ukraine air defences
Reuters |
Aug 20, 2023 03:54 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday in an ongoing push to boost Ukraine's air defences, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.
Zelensky will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.
