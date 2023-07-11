Home / World News / Vladimir Putin fired top Russian general? What we know so far

Vladimir Putin fired top Russian general? What we know so far

ByMallika Soni
Jul 11, 2023 01:58 PM IST

The general was not seen in public since Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's brief mutiny.

Russian president Vladimir Putin may have dismissed his top general- Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov- reports suggested. The general was not seen in public since Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's brief mutiny last month. But Moscow released a video that appeared to show him at a briefing on the war in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (Reuters)

After days of being absent from public view, some Russian military bloggers and prominent figures suggested that Valery Gerasimov had been removed from his post. Those claims were repeated by Western outlets.

The Moscow Times reported that Valery Gerasimov formally retains his post as Chief of the General Staff, but “has nothing to do with resolving issues at the front" which according to Russian military bloggers said that it has been handed to Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky who took over as commander of the Airborne Forces in June 2022 and became deputy commander of a grouping in Ukraine in April.

Pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov appeared to confirm that Teplinsky is the one running operations on the Russian side.

Read more: Donald Trump says his personality could have stopped Ukraine war. Zelensky mocks

"The armed rebellion of PMC 'Wagner' became the reason for large-scale purges in the ranks of the RF (Russian Federation) Armed Forces and a crash test of the ministry for loyalty," .it said.

Russia's defense ministry published a video that showed Gerasimov as the man in charge saying that he was listening to a report about Ukrainian missile attacks in the Crimea, Rostov and Kaluga regions at a meeting attended by top generals. In the video, he was seen listening to a report from First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, on "the destruction of four Ukrainian ballistic targets," the defense ministry said.

“According to the report of Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, two S-200 missiles were destroyed by air defense systems, and two similar missiles were intercepted using electronic countermeasures. There are no casualties and no damage," the statement read.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out