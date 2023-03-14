Home / World News / Vladimir Putin not superhero can be ousted if…: Ex- Russia diplomat's prediction

Vladimir Putin not superhero can be ousted if…: Ex- Russia diplomat's prediction

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Putin can be replaced. He's not a superhero. He doesn't have any superpowers. He's just an ordinary dictator," said Boris Bondarev said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Vladimir Putin may be forced out of power should Russia be defeated in his war against Ukraine, a former Russian diplomat told Newsweek. Should Putin be unable to win the war on his preferred terms, he may eventually be forced to step down, Boris Bondarev asserted.

Read more: China an ‘epoch-defining challenge’ to security: Rishi Sunak

"Putin can be replaced. He's not a superhero. He doesn't have any superpowers. He's just an ordinary dictator," said Boris Bondarev said.

"And we have if we look at history, we see that such dictators have been replaced from time to time. So usually, if they lose the war, and they could not satisfy the needs of the supporters, they usually went away," he added.

The former diplomat also said that if Russians understand that the war is lost, and Putin has nothing to offer them in exchange, there will be "disappointment and disagreement."

Read more: How to deal with aging population? China's raise retirement age plan: Report

“They might think they don't need Putin anymore. I think that once they say farewell to the delusions, and find themselves in a new reality where Putin cannot deliver anything—only fear and some kind of threat of repression against his own people—that will change the situation,” he said.

Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert in the post-communist transformation of Eastern Europe told Newsweek, "A lot, if not all, hinges on the manner of the defeat, adding, “The situation in Moscow will proceed rapidly, with the siloviki pushing Putin out of power. He would not have a chance to deploy a nuclear weapon, as many fear, for that order will surely be sabotaged on multiple levels.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out