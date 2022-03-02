Russia-Ukraine: Why Belarus President Lukashenko's photo with a map is going viral
With experts opining that Vladimir Putin's offensive will not stop at Ukraine, a purported image of Belarus President Alexandar Lukashenko pointing towards a map of Ukraine is going viral with several reports claiming that Putin's aide Lukashenko 'by mistake' displayed the invasion map revealing the areas which may come under attack in the coming few days. A report of Daily Mail also claimed that the map showed Odessa in Moldova, Ukraine's neighbouring country, raising apprehension that Russian troops may invade Moldova also.
Here's all we need to know about the viral claim
Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, was addressing his security council on Tuesday.
Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine, Lukashenko said in the meeting. "Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus," Lukashenko said.
Media channel Nexta said Lukashenko was standing against the background of a map with strange arrows directed to the territory of Ukraine. "Lukashenko said those who died during the war in Ukraine are fake," Nexta claimed.
Many on social media disputed the claims of reports that the map shows Russia will be invading Moldova and said the arrow is pointed in the opposite direction,
Earlier, Lukashenko said his military was not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Russia escalates attacks on civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.
-
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
-
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
-
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
-
‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on Russia
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.