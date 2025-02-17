Russia, US to hold talks on Feb 18 in Saudi Arabia on restoring ties, Ukraine war

Kremlin on Monday said top Russia officials will hold talks with the US in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday over restoring ties and war in Ukraine, which is entering its third year in a few days. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev during their meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP)

The Kremlin also said that the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine after a potential peace deal was a "complex question" that had not yet been properly discussed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy advisor to President Vladimir Putin, would on Tuesday take part in talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia on restoring US-Russia relations, a Reuters report mentioned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the meeting would also be devoted to preparing for possible peace talks on Ukraine.

Lavrov and Ushakov would fly to Riyadh on Monday, Dmitry Peskov added.

"Today, (Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (Putin aide) Yuri Ushakov will fly to Riyadh and a meeting is expected Tuesday with the Americans, devoted primarily to restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations," news agency AFP quoted Peskov as saying.

"Also, it will be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution, and organising a meeting between the two presidents."

Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked if Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet face-to-face in Saudi Arabia later this month.

After a call with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump revealed that discussions to end the war in Ukraine would begin immediately. The two leaders also addressed issues including the Middle East, energy, the US dollar, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Russian officials alongside Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s national security adviser, and Steve Witkoff, the White House’s Middle East envoy.