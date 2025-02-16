Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Reuters |
Feb 16, 2025 01:05 AM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-USA-SAUDI-TALKS:Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

By Jonathan Landay and Steve Holland

Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia
Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

MUNICH/WASHINGTON -Senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to a U.S. lawmaker and a source familiar with the planning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, U.S. Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters.

McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was his understanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been invited to participate.

He said the talks were aimed at arranging a meeting with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy "to finally bring peace and end this conflict."

Zelenskiy said on Saturday Ukraine would never accept any peace deals reached behind its back or without Kyiv's involvement. Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

Parallel negotiations on a critical minerals deal continued on Saturday, with Zelenskiy saying a draft from Washington did not contain the security provisions that Kyiv needed. Three sources said the United States had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On