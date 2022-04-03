Sacked Pakistan Punjab governor slams PTI leadership: ‘Bribery has reached…’

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab and appointed PTI's former information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement under Article 101 of the Constitution, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, ahead of the provincial assembly session, Sarwar was removed by the Pakistani government.

Federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the government's decision on his official Twitter account.

"The federal government has removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from his post. The new governor of Punjab will be announced later. According to the constitution, the deputy speaker will be the acting governor," he said (in a roughly translated tweet).

Sarwar slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.

"All of PTI workers — in Punjab, Pakistan — and the federal ministers complained to us whether this was the Pakistan that we wanted where the chief secretary and inspector general are changed every three months," the outgoing governor said.

Sarwar said keeping aside everyone's reservations, he vowed to stand behind the prime minister. "On the one hand, there was the prime minister and on the other, it was the entire PTI."

"Bribery has reached the grassroots levels, but we vowed to stand with Imran Khan," he said.

The former governor said that when he had presented the proposal of resigning voluntarily, then why was there a need to dismiss him. "Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak are witnesses to it," he said.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of Pakistan's Punjab Assembly (PA) adjourned till April 6 without electing the new leader of the house amid the ruckus created by the Opposition and the government lawmakers.

The provincial assembly was scheduled to vote on Sunday to elect the new chief minister among Pakistan Muslim League-Q's (PML-Q) Parvez Elahi, who has the support of PTI.

Estranged leader of PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen and other lawmakers who are associated with Tareen backed Hamza Shehbaz and are expected to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister, Dawn reported.

The PA session took place at the same time when Pakistan's National Assembly was voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the end, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved National Assembly on the proposal of PM Imran Khan, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.