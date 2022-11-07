Home / World News / Saudi fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Saudi Fighter Jet Crash: The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

Saudi Fighter Jet Crash: A committee is investigating the accident.(Representational)
Reuters |

A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.

The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

A committee is investigating the accident, the statement added.

