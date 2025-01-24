Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Saudi minister visits Syria for first time since Assad's ouster

AFP |
Jan 24, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is set to meet with new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is eyeing investments from wealthy Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat landed in Syria on Friday, an AFP correspondent reported, in his first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad last month.

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat landed in Syria on Friday, an AFP correspondent reported, in his first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad last month(AFP)
Syrian authorities said Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is set to meet with new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is eyeing investments from wealthy Gulf states to rebuild the war-torn country.

The last time bin Farhan was in Damascus, in April 2023, he met Assad in a landmark visit that ended more than a decade of strained relations.

Also read: ‘Surprised’ Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's one move would end Russia-Ukraine war ‘immediately’

Riyadh was key to returning Assad's Syria to the Arab League, after severing ties in 2012 over the government's crackdown on pro-democracy protests that sparked civil war.

Now, Syria's new leadership is eager for Saudi investment to help rebuild the country's war-shattered infrastructure and boost its economy.

The Islamist authorities' first foreign visit since seizing power was to Saudi Arabia, which has begun sending humanitarian aid to the country.

Also read: Syria: Restoration of basic needs for women and children

Last month, Sharaa told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV that Riyadh "will certainly have a large role in Syria's future", pointing to "a big investment opportunity for all neighbouring countries".

