Syria: Restoration of basic needs for women and children

The Syrian conflict has devastated the country’s infrastructure, displaced millions, and eroded its social fabric. As Syria enters a critical phase of reconstruction, restoring basic needs for its most vulnerable groups—women and children—has become an urgent priority. However, the process is fraught with challenges that could derail efforts and perpetuate the cycles of marginalisation, violence, and deprivation. Identifying these pitfalls is essential to ensuring a reconstruction process that is inclusive, effective, and sustainable.

One of the most pressing issues in Syria’s reconstruction is the exclusion of women and marginalised groups from decision-making processes. Historically, women in Syria have faced systemic barriers to political participation, and the post-conflict environment is no different. The reconstruction agenda is largely being shaped by male-dominated government entities, international stakeholders, and local power brokers, leaving women’s voices unheard.

This exclusion is particularly problematic as women and children bear the brunt of the conflict’s impact. Without their input, reconstruction programs risk failing to address their specific needs, such as access to healthcare, education, and social protection. For example, in post-conflict Afghanistan, the exclusion of women from peacebuilding and governance processes resulted in policies that failed to protect their rights, leading to the re-emergence of oppressive practices. Syria could face a similar fate if women are not meaningfully included in shaping its future.

Despite efforts to reach a political resolution, Syria remains plagued by localised conflicts, violence, and insecurity. Persistent instability poses significant challenges to reconstruction, particularly in regions where women and children are already vulnerable. Schools, health care facilities, and other basic infrastructure are frequently targeted by warring factions, rendering them unsafe and unusable.

Moreover, the presence of armed groups increases the risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and exploitation of children. For example, reports indicate that women and girls in displacement camps face heightened risks of sexual violence and forced marriages, while boys are often recruited as child soldiers. Reconstruction efforts that fail to address the root causes of violence or ensure the safety of women and children risk perpetuating these harms.

Corruption is a significant threat to Syria’s reconstruction. International aid and reconstruction funds are often funnelled through government institutions and local authorities, many of which have been accused of corruption and mismanagement. This creates a high risk that resources intended for rebuilding schools, hospitals, and community programmes will be siphoned off, leaving women and children without access to basic services.

For instance, in Iraq, widespread corruption during the post-war reconstruction period severely hindered the delivery of essential services, exacerbating poverty and inequality. Syria faces similar risks, particularly in regions controlled by non-State actors or where accountability mechanisms are weak. Corruption not only undermines trust in reconstruction efforts but also diverts critical resources away from those who need them most.

The distribution of aid and reconstruction resources is another area rife with potential pitfalls. In Syria, access to aid is often determined by political affiliations, geographic location, or the influence of local power brokers. This creates significant disparities in the delivery of services, with certain regions or communities receiving disproportionate attention while others are neglected.

For example, urban centres like Damascus and Aleppo may see rapid reconstruction due to their political and economic significance, while rural and conflict-affected areas remain underserved. Women and children in these marginalised regions are particularly at risk of being left behind, exacerbating existing inequalities. A similar pattern was observed in Yemen, where aid distribution in conflict zones was heavily influenced by political dynamics, leaving vulnerable populations without support.

The psychological toll of Syria’s conflict cannot be overstated, particularly for women and children who have endured displacement, violence, and loss. Yet, mental health services are often overlooked in post-conflict reconstruction plans, with priority given to physical infrastructure and economic recovery.

Failing to address the mental health needs of women and children can have far-reaching consequences. For instance, children who grow up without adequate psychosocial support are more likely to experience long-term developmental challenges, struggle in school, and face difficulties integrating into society. Women, meanwhile, may face trauma-related challenges that hinder their ability to participate in rebuilding efforts or care for their families.

The experience of Bosnia and Herzegovina highlights the risks of neglecting mental health in post-conflict recovery. Decades after the war, the country still struggles with high rates of untreated trauma among survivors, contributing to social fragmentation and economic stagnation. Syria must avoid repeating this mistake by prioritising comprehensive mental health and psychosocial support as part of its reconstruction agenda.

Deeply ingrained cultural norms and societal attitudes pose additional challenges to the restoration of basic needs for women and children in Syria. Patriarchal traditions often restrict women’s access to education, employment, and health care, while children, particularly girls, face barriers to attending school due to early marriage or household responsibilities.

Efforts to rebuild schools or establish vocational training programs for women may fail if they do not address these underlying social barriers. For example, in Afghanistan, the rebuilding of schools did little to increase girls’ enrolment rates in certain regions where conservative norms discouraged female education. In Syria, similar cultural dynamics could undermine reconstruction initiatives unless accompanied by community-level efforts to promote gender equality and challenge harmful practices.

Reconstruction efforts in Syria risk being short-sighted, focusing on immediate needs without considering long-term sustainability. Temporary solutions, such as building camps for displaced families or distributing emergency aid, are necessary in the short-term but do little to address the root causes of vulnerability or foster resilience.

For instance, many displaced women in Syria have become sole breadwinners due to the loss of male family members. However, most employment opportunities available to them are in the informal sector, offering little stability or protection. Without long-term planning to create sustainable livelihoods and integrate women into the formal economy, these efforts risk perpetuating cycles of poverty and dependency.

The success of Syria’s reconstruction depends heavily on international support, but donor fatigue and competing global priorities threaten to limit the resources available for rebuilding. Additionally, a lack of coordination among international actors can result in fragmented and duplicative efforts, reducing their overall effectiveness.

For example, in post-earthquake Haiti, uncoordinated international aid efforts led to inefficiencies and gaps in service delivery, leaving many vulnerable populations without support. Syria faces similar risks, particularly given the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding its reconstruction. Ensuring effective coordination and accountability among international actors is crucial to preventing these challenges.

The reconstruction and restoration of basic needs for women and children in Syria is an immense and urgent task, but it is also fraught with challenges that could undermine its success. From corruption and inequitable aid distribution to cultural barriers and insufficient focus on mental health, the risks are numerous and interconnected. Addressing these challenges requires a holistic and inclusive approach that prioritizes the voices and needs of women and children, ensures accountability, and promotes long-term sustainability.

Learning from the experiences of other post-conflict countries, Syria must adopt strategies that tackle both immediate needs and systemic inequalities. Only by doing so can it lay the foundation for a future that is not only stable and prosperous but also equitable and just for all its citizens. Women and children, who have borne the brunt of the conflict’s impact, must be at the heart of these efforts, ensuring that their needs and rights are no longer sidelined but fully integrated into the nation’s rebuilding process.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.