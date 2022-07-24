Saudi sidescraper to stretch to 75 miles, will house 50 lakh people: Report
Saudi Arabia is planning to build a sideways skyscraper which would stretch to 75 miles and is expected to house five million people. Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman's urban planners have come out with a blueprint for the world's largest structure, which includes two buildings up to 1,600 feet tall running parallel for 75 miles in a line across the coastal, mountain and desert terrain, Wall Street Journal reported.
The project dubbed Mirror Line takes shape from the vision of MBS, as the prince is popularly called, to build a desert-city called Neom. As per a WSJ report, the prince at a private meeting last year told the people working on this project that he wanted to build his own pyramid.
Let's take a look at the finer details of this project in ten points.
1. The project has been designed by US-based Morphosis Architects and involves at least nine top-notch design and engineering consultants. The builders have proposed building the Mirror Line in stages by creating 2,600 foot-long structures that will connect along a line.
2. If completed, the sidescraper will run from the Gulf of Aqaba, bisecting a mountain range that extends along the coast. The mirrored building will continue east through a mountain resort and complex housing Saudi's government, WSJ report cited the planning documents.
3. To feed the people, vegetables will be autonomously harvested and bundled, then moved into community canteens and co-living kitchens. The residents will have to pay subscription to be served food.
4. The plan documents have cited that a big challenge for the structure is the shade created, adding that lack of sunlight could be harmful to health. The development also faces a challenge due to the curvature of the earth, the WSJ report said.
5. According to the plan, a high-speed train will run under the buildings. The Mirror Line project is also planning a sports stadium up to 1,000 feet above the ground and a marina for the yachts that lies underneath an arch in the two parallel buildings.
-
Biden eyeing climate emergency declaration, says envoy John Kerry: Report
United States President Joe Biden is reportedly considering announcing a climate emergency as the country grapples with a scorching heatwave, which has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people. The decision would give him more authority to advance his renewable energy plan, which has been hampered by a lack of support in Congress, US climate envoy, John Kerry has told BBC. Congress's lack of "full-throated" support was "less than ideal."
-
Monkeypox ‘can be contained’ in US, White House doctor says
Monkeypox “can be contained” in the US, with the goal of eventually eliminating the illness as testing and vaccinations ramp up, the White House's Covid-19 response coordinator said. Ashish Jha repeated that, with more than 2,000 cases nationwide, the US Department of Health and Human Services is weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. The US is also using a smallpox antiviral medication as treatment.
-
Pope heads to Canada to make amends for Indigenous school scandal
The 10-hour flight constitutes the longest since 2019 for the 85-year-old pope, who has been suffering from knee pain that has forced him to use a cane or wheelchair in recent outings. The pope was in a wheelchair on Sunday and used a lifting platform to board the plane, an AFP correspondent accompanying him said.
-
Can smallpox vaccines prevent monkeypox? What top health bodies say
Monkeypox is now a global health emergency even as the fight against coronavirus continues. Two years back, coronavirus had caught the world unprepared as hospitals got overwhelmed as cases soared. According to top US medical body, the CDC, two vaccines - licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - are available for preventing monkeypox infection – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000. There is a note of caution.
-
China says Xi, leaders got local shots in rare disclosure
China said all its leaders received locally-made Covid-19 shots, the first time a confirmation was made in the absence of a vaccine mandate for the country with the world's strictest controls against the virus. The Foreign Ministry had previously refused to comment on President Xi Jinping's vaccination status, in contrast with leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who both got vaccinated on camera in 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics