Saudi sidescraper to stretch to 75 miles, will house 50 lakh people: Report

Saudi Arabia is planning to build a sideways skyscraper which would stretch to 75 miles and is expected to house five million people. Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman's urban planners have come out with a blueprint for the world's largest structure, which includes two buildings up to 1,600 feet tall running parallel for 75 miles in a line across the coastal, mountain and desert terrain, Wall Street Journal reported.



The project dubbed Mirror Line takes shape from the vision of MBS, as the prince is popularly called, to build a desert-city called Neom. As per a WSJ report, the prince at a private meeting last year told the people working on this project that he wanted to build his own pyramid.



Let's take a look at the finer details of this project in ten points.



1. The project has been designed by US-based Morphosis Architects and involves at least nine top-notch design and engineering consultants. The builders have proposed building the Mirror Line in stages by creating 2,600 foot-long structures that will connect along a line.



2. If completed, the sidescraper will run from the Gulf of Aqaba, bisecting a mountain range that extends along the coast. The mirrored building will continue east through a mountain resort and complex housing Saudi's government, WSJ report cited the planning documents.

3. To feed the people, vegetables will be autonomously harvested and bundled, then moved into community canteens and co-living kitchens. The residents will have to pay subscription to be served food.

4. The plan documents have cited that a big challenge for the structure is the shade created, adding that lack of sunlight could be harmful to health. The development also faces a challenge due to the curvature of the earth, the WSJ report said.

5. According to the plan, a high-speed train will run under the buildings. The Mirror Line project is also planning a sports stadium up to 1,000 feet above the ground and a marina for the yachts that lies underneath an arch in the two parallel buildings.

