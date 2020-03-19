e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Schools in Italy likely to close beyond April 3, says Education minister as the country battles coronavirus

Schools in Italy likely to close beyond April 3, says Education minister as the country battles coronavirus

Lucia Azzolina, Italy’s education minister said that schools would only reopen when there would be ‘certainty of absolute safety’.

world Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Rome
Schools and universities in Italy were closed on March 5.
Schools and universities in Italy were closed on March 5.(Reuters)
         

Schools in Italy are likely to remain closed beyond April 3, Italy’s Education Minister said on Thursday, as the government attempts to further limit contact among citizens to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“As Prime Minister (Giuseppe) Conte said, I think we are going towards an extension of the April 3 deadline,” Lucia Azzolina told SkyTG24.

Schools and universities were closed on March 5.

Azzolina said schools would reopen only when there would be “certainty of absolute safety”, adding that the end of the school year would depend on how well online lessons would go in coming weeks.

tags
top news
Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow
Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
PM Modi, set to address nation on Covid-19, gets a wishlist from Oppn
PM Modi, set to address nation on Covid-19, gets a wishlist from Oppn
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news