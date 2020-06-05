e-paper
Security fencing expanded around White House amid protests over Floyd’s death

The Secret Service in a statement said that Lafayette Park to the north of the White House, the Ellipse to its south and the area between NW 15th and NW 17th streets will be closed until June 10.

world Updated: Jun 05, 2020 07:58 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lafayette Park, a traditional place for protests, has been the site of several clashes between police and protesters in recent days, including when vandals set fire in a church building facing the park
Tall black security fencing was erected around the White House complex on Thursday, putting more distance between crowds protesting the death of Georg Floyd and the White House itself.

Lafayette Park, a traditional place for protests, has been the site of several clashes between police and protesters in recent days, including when vandals set fire in a church building facing the park. Peaceful protesters on Monday were run out of the park by law enforcement shortly before President Trump walked through the area for a photo op in front of that church.

