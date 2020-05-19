Seven Pak soldiers killed in terror attacks in Balochistan

world

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in two separate terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province, the army’s public relations department disclosed on Tuesday. These incidents come a week after another attack in which six army personnel, including one officer, were killed.

Local media reported that a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC), a wing of the Pakistan Army, in Mach was targeted using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which led to six soldiers were killed.

In a separate incident at Kech, another soldier, Sipahi Imdad Ali was killed in an exchange of fire with militants.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. She said that terrorist outfits were coming under “increased pressure” as they were increasingly isolated internationally. She added that “Pakistan continues to make gains in its fight against terrorism”.

Earlier this month, five FC soldiers and one officer were martyred after their vehicle was targeted with an IED near the Pakistan-Iran border.

In a tweet, the military’s media wing said the security personnel were returning from patrolling in Buleda — 14 kilometres from the Pakistan-Iran border — to “check possible routes used by terrorists in the mountainous terrain of Makran”. As they were returning, their vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled IED, it added.