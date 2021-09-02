Sharia law, Supreme leader: What we know so far about 'Taliban government'

As the United States has completed its troop withdrawal from Kabul, the Taliban are all set to announce the formation of the new government. Deputy head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, Sher Abbas Sranikzai, has said that the announcement will come in a day or two. This will mark a crucial development in the history of Afghanistan as after the Taliban form the government, countries will decide whether to recognise the Taliban rule or not.

Supreme leader

The Islamist movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is expected to have ultimate power over a governing council, with a president below him, reports said.

“Consultations are almost finalized on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a ... model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this,” Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, told Tolo News.

Will there be a ceremony?

Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media that a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Inclusive government?

Earlier, the Taliban said that the new government in Afghanistan will not be a totalitarian government and will have representation of all ethnic communities of Afghanistan.

Sharia law

The Taliban have made it clear that the guiding light of the Afghan rule would be Sharia. Sharia is Islam's legal system, derived from the Quran. In Arabic, Sharia literally means "the clear, well-trodden path to water".

Panjshir Resistance

The anti-Taliban force in Afghanistan, led by Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, will continue their protest as a negotiation between Panjshir leaders and Taliban leaders has failed. Reports claimed that conflict is going on in the Panjshir province which had remained undefeated during the earlier regime of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001.

