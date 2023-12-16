close_game
News / World News / Kuwait names Sheikh Meshal as new emir: All you need to know

Kuwait names Sheikh Meshal as new emir: All you need to know

ByMallika Soni
Dec 16, 2023 05:30 PM IST

The succession was announced by Issa Al-Kandari, deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs.

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the state's emir as a successor to the late Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed but the emir was admitted to hospital late last month due to an emergency health problem.

Sheikh Meshal Kuwait's new Emir: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah delivers a speech.(AFP)
Sheikh Meshal Kuwait's new Emir: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah delivers a speech.(AFP)

The succession was announced by Issa Al-Kandari, deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs in a statement as per news agency Reuters.

Who is Sheikh Meshal and how was he chosen?

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, has been Kuwait's de facto ruler since 2021. He was handed over most his duties by Sheikh Nawaf himself owing to the latter's ailing health. Under Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir. He can then assume power after taking an oath in parliament. The new emir has up to a year to name an heir.

The new emir's choice of crown prince and premier will be watched closely as a younger generation of Kuwait's ruling family attempts to secure the position.

