Shot by relatives, 80,000 watched: Inside man's chilling public execution by Taliban at sports stadium

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, on Tuesday, carried out a public execution of a man, who was accused of killing 13 members of a family in the city of Khost. The killing of this man marked the 11th execution carried out in Kabul since the takeover in 2021. An ambulance heads toward a stadium to collect the body after a public execution carried out by Taliban authorities of a man sentenced by the Supreme Court for killing 13 members of a family, including children, earlier this year, in the eastern city of Khost,(AP)

The public execution also marked the return of the Sharia law in Afghanistan, which was strictly imposed following the chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO forces four years ago. Other imposition of the law include a ban on education for Afghan women and girls.

80,000 people watched the Supreme Court-ordered execution

As per the official statement from the Supreme Court of Afghanistan, the man, identified as Mangal, was sentenced to death after he killed Abdul Rahman and 12 others, including women and children.

The statement added further that the order was approved by Hibatullah Akhunzada, Afghanistan's supreme leader.

"The family of the victim was offered the option of forgiveness and reconciliation, but after they refused and insisted on Qisas, the order for the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas was issued," read the statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

As per Afghan reports, around 80,000 people, including various Taliban officials and the victims' family, watched the public execution.

Shot by victims' family

Mangal, was reportedly shot to death by a relative of the family he was convicted of killing. Mangal's killing was reportedly carried out by a 13-year-old boy from the victims' family, said Amu News citing local sources. However, HT.com could not verify this aspect of the execution.

“They brought the killer in front of everyone. Doctors came and followed their procedures. Then the complainant arrived and, in accordance with what Sharia permits, fired at him and shot him," TOLO news reported, quoting a witness to the execution.

Another resident of Khost justified the killing and stated that the strict punishment was needed since the man "targeted women and children. No one does such a thing".

Along with Mangal, two others, reportedly his sons, were also convicted but their executions have been postponed due to the victims' family being abroad.

"It should be noted that in this murder case, the three courts and the honorable leadership of the Islamic Emirate had also ordered the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas against two other criminals. However, since some of the heirs of the victims reside outside the country and were not present, the implementation of the divine ruling of Qisas against those criminals was postponed, in accordance with Sharia provisions, until the presence of the heirs of the victims," read the statement issued y the top court.

UN calls for end to public execution

Moments before the public execution on Tuesday, United Nations’ Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennet took to X and called for the execution to be halted.

“Public executions are inhumane, a cruel and unusual punishment, and contrary to international law,” he posted.

Following the death, the UN official stated that "such executions are a gross violation of human rights and dignity, and incompatible with Islamic law."