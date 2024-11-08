‘Similar to October 7 Hamas attack’: Israel fumes as football fans targeted in Amsterdam

Israeli football enthusiasts reportedly fought with apparent pro-Palestinian supporters before and during a Europa League Match in Amsterdam between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. A supporter waves a Palestinian flag in front of Police officers from Mobile Unit (ME) during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the sideline of the UEFA Europa League football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Amsterdam on November 7, 2024. (Photo by Jeroen Jumelet / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT(AFP)

On Thursday night, fights allegedly broke out outside the John Cruyff Arena, the city's largest arena and home stadium for Ajax Amsterdam. Ajax reportedly won the match 5-0 after leading 3-0 during the break.

Following the skirmishes, Israel's ministry of foreign affairs reported that 10 Israelis were injured and two were "missing", while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declared that planes would be closely dispatched to return to its residents.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced confrontations, claiming the “shocking images” of violence were pretty similar to the October 7 Hamas attack from 2023.

The report further stated that a “large number" of mobile units and reinforcements were brought in due to the innumerable conflicts and acts of vandalism that allegedly took place in the city centre.

Nearly 57 people were taken into custody following the game because pro-Palestine protestors attempted to enter the stadium despite the city's bans on protests.

"This morning, we are horrified by the startling pictures and videos that we had hoped would never be seen again since October 7th: an antisemitic pogrom against Israeli citizens and Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog wrote in a statement on X.

The next Europa League game is scheduled for November 28, against a Turkish club in Istanbul. However, due to a decision by Turkish officials the match will be played on a “neutral avenue”.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock voiced her shock and disgust at scenes out of Amsterdam.

"The images out of Amsterdam are awful and deeply shameful for us in Europe," Baerbock wrote in a post on X. "The outbreak of such violence against Jews breaks all boundaries. There is no justification for this."

She stressed that Jews must be able to feel safe in Europe.