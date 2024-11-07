Evening briefing: MEA flags threat to Indian diplomats in Canada; Hamas urges Trump to stop war in Gaza; and more

As the ongoing tensions between India and Canada continue to be on the rise amid a diplomatic showdown, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that threat to Indian diplomats in Ottawa has increased. Addressing a media briefing in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi had asked for security for the Indian diplomats for consular camp, however, it was not provided by the Canadian government. "Over the last year or even more, the kind of things that we have seen attacking Indian diplomats, threatening, intimidating, harassing Indian diplomats," he added. The MEA spokesperson further said, "Yes, threats to Indian diplomats in Canada has increased. They have been put under surveillance, which is unacceptable. We had also taken up the matter very strongly with the Canadian side on it." Dig deeper. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo from X)(HT_PRINT)

More news on India-Canada row 'Hypocrisy': MEA lambasts Canada for blocking Australian channel during S Jaishankar's press conference

Palestinian militant group Hamas has issued a statement urging US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration to make “stop the war” in Gaza a priority. The statement comes amid reports that Trump recently advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the military conflict before his inauguration on January 20, following his electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. “In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections,” Hamas responded to the election results, and they expect Trump to “listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip.” Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India's batting lineup wobbling and collapsing to New Zealand at home is good news for Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former opener David Warner has said. Warner said that he would be nervous going into the tour Down Under if he was in that Indian team but he also said that the hosts would still need to be at their best as the visiting side have some proven match-winners among their ranks. Warner was all praise for New Zealand. The Kiwis registered a plethora of firsts as they became the first team since England in 2012 to beat India in a Test series in India, thus ending the hosts' record 18-series winning streak at home in the format. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The Diwali weekend box office witnessed a high-stakes showdown between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. As the numbers roll in, Anees Bazmee is revelling in the success of his film. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, has trailed slightly behind Rohit Shetty's cop drama. However, Anees remains unfazed and is focusing on the impressive performance of his film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker spoke about the films faring well at the box office and sent out a special message for the team of Singham Again. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

One of the top beauty trends flooding our social media feeds is using rice water and masks as DIY skin and hair treatments. In a new video on Instagram, actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila spoke about using rice in her skincare routine and how it has been a staple in beauty rituals in Asian countries for centuries for healthier skin and longer hair. Before we discuss the science behind the centuries-old popular skincare and haircare ingredient, let's find out what Kusha said about using a rice pack on her acne-prone skin. A rice pack is exactly what it sounds like: a face pack made using uncooked soaked rice and water. Dig deeper.