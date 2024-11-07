'Hypocrisy': MEA lambasts Canada for blocking Australian channel during S Jaishankar's press conference

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday lambasted the Justin Trudeau government for blocking an Australian media outlet during external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong's press interaction in Canberra. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incident exposed Canada's hypocrisy towards freedom of speech. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a meeting with CEOs and Business leaders, in Sydney on Thursday. (ANI)

"We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, has been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada. This happened just an hour or few hours after this particular handle carried the press conference of EAM Dr S Jaishankar with Penny Wong...We were surprised. It looks strange to us. But nonetheless, what I will say is that these are actions which yet again highlight the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech," he said at a press conference today.

Jaiswal said during the press interaction, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that political space was being given to anti-India elements in Canada. He said the Australia Today channel was blocked because the minister criticized Canada.

"You would have seen that EAM in his media engagements, spoke about three things. One was Canada making allegations and a pattern has developed without any specific evidence. The second thing he highlighted was surveillance of Indian diplomats happening in Canada, which he termed as unacceptable. The third thing which he highlighted was the political space which has been given in Canada to anti-India elements. So you can draw your conclusions from that, why the Australia Today channel was blocked by Canada," ANI quoted him as saying.

What had S Jaishankar said?

S Jaishankar on Tuesday lambasted Canada in Australia over the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton. He also touched upon India's charge that Canada had illegally placed Indian diplomats under surveillance.

"Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that...our diplomats are under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable," Jaishankar said.

"The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there," the EAM added.

India and Canada's bilateral relations hit rock bottom last month after Canberra said senior Indian diplomats were "persons of interest" in the murder case of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.