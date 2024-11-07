Bengaluru bus driver suffers heart attack while driving, dies; Conductor's quick action saves passengers: Report

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver on Wednesday suffered a heart attack while driving and passed away shortly afterwards. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the driver, aged 40, was operating his final route of the day, traveling from Nelamangala to the Dasanapura area, officials said, as per a report on NDTV. The bus driver, Kiran Kumar, 40, suffered a fatal heart attack while driving in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kumar in the report.

CCTV footage captured the moment Kumar leaned forward and collapsed to his left as he suffered the heart attack. Losing control, the bus grazed another BMTC vehicle, the publication stated.

Reacting swiftly, the bus conductor, Obalesh, took over the wheel, bringing the bus to a safe stop and ensuring the well-being of all passengers onboard.

Obalesh then proceeded to transport Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him brought dead, the report said.

A statement by the corporation read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. The corporation prays for the peace of his soul," as accessed by the publication.

Senior BMTC officials also visited Kumar's family to offer support and compensation, according to officials.