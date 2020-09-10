e-paper
Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations.
The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations. (File photo)
         

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations.

