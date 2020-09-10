Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic

world

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations.