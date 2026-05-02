Singapore, An eight-decade old Singapore mission, inspired by Indian philosopher Narayana Guru, has called for support from the public and private sectors to address the challenges of ageing population across Asia Pacific. Singapore mission chief calls for public-private support for ageing population in Asia-Pacific

Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala in the late 19th century who fought the caste system, and advocated spiritual equality and social justice among other things.

S Devendran, the chief executive of Singapore's Sree Narayana Mission , a non-profit organisation, has stressed on coordinated action across government, social service agencies, healthcare providers, community organisations and private sector partners for elderly care – based on the reformer's teachings.

Devendran is a former army officer who has been associated with Singapore's SNM for a decade. He has urged local, regional and international stakeholders to examine policy evolution and emerging service delivery models across ageing societies.

"We must reframe ageing as a lifelong societal commitment, where dignity is defined by choice, and every individual is empowered to shape how they live their later years," Devendran told PTI on Saturday.

"We need to go beyond giving. We need hands-on service and shared responsibility in caring for our elders. This includes strengthening state-supported institutions so elderly citizens can live with comfort, dignity, and respect in every aspect of daily life," said Devendran, who was honoured with the 'Ageing Asia Global Ageing Trailblazer 2026 Award' at the 14th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards, held in Singapore last month.

The Singapore government has been supporting the Sree Narayanan Mission and many other similar elderly care centres as part of its social service programmes, said Devendran, adding that the support has helped the mission to open two nursing homes and five elderly care centres that are operational so far.

SNM Singapore has joined the Singapore-based Ageing Asia Alliance, which facilitates dialogue on managing and providing services to the elderly, and policy conversations aimed at resolving problems affecting senior citizens, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.