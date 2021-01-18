IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: Singapore urges national carrier Singapore Airlines to be first in world to vaccinate all staff
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Singapore urges national carrier Singapore Airlines to be first in world to vaccinate all staff

Vaccinating Singapore's 37,000 frontline aviation and maritime staff is seen as key to reopening borders of the island-state.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Singapore
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST

Singapore on Monday urged workers at its national airline to help make it the world's first carrier with all staff vaccinated against Covid-19, with Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Phong Choon also encouraging employees to receive shots.

Vaccinating Singapore's 37,000 frontline aviation and maritime staff is seen as key to reopening borders of the island-state, which is preparing to host events such as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting and the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in a few months' time.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), in which state investor Temasek is the biggest shareholder, lacks a domestic market to cushion it against the coronavirus border closures which have shattered the aviation industry globally. It said last year it had cut 4,300 jobs, or around 20% of its staff.

"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport on Monday.

More than 5,200 SIA employees have signed up to be vaccinated since staff started being inoculated last week, according to a memo sent to staff by CEO Goh on Monday.

An SIA spokesman said that represented about 50% of those eligible for the vaccine, which is being offered for free to residents by the government on a voluntary basis.

"Vaccinations are widely expected to be the game-changer in facilitating the opening of borders once again," Goh said.

"This will also be an important differentiator in the airline industry...I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Unlike other mass vaccination programmes in the United States and Britain, Singapore is administering the jabs having largely contained the disease locally.

The plans have stirred rare hesitancy among some due to the low risk of infection and concern about any possible side effects from rapidly developed vaccines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 singapore airlines ong ye kung
app
Close
e-paper
Indian-American Rohit Chopra, who has been named as the head of a federal agency tasked with protecting the interests of consumers. (PTI)
Indian-American Rohit Chopra, who has been named as the head of a federal agency tasked with protecting the interests of consumers. (PTI)
world news

Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau

By HT Correspondent, edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Chopra is currently serving as a commissioner at the Federal Trade commission, which protects consumers from unfair trade and business practices in the marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The noted Pakistani lawmakers whose names feature in the list are Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The noted Pakistani lawmakers whose names feature in the list are Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As per the country's laws, lawmakers are required to submit their financial statements, along with those of their spouses and children, by December end each year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff had earlier confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room.(AP)
Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff had earlier confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room.(AP)
world news

FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A witness, described as a former romantic partner of the woman, dialled FBI’s telephone tip line, claiming that he spotted her in video footage taken from inside the US Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, before seeping beyond China's borders to wreak global havoc, costing more than two million lives and eviscerating economies.(REUTERS)
Covid-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, before seeping beyond China's borders to wreak global havoc, costing more than two million lives and eviscerating economies.(REUTERS)
world news

Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster

AFP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. (REUTERS)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. (REUTERS)
world news

China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The state department document also alleged that "for many years the United States has publicly raised concerns about China’s past biological weapons work, which Beijing has neither documented nor demonstrably eliminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2020. (AFP file)
US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2020. (AFP file)
world news

Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before Biden inauguration

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Trump reviewed the pardons with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump, both senior White House aides, and other officials for most of the day on Sunday, the Washington Post reported citing sources. Announcements are expected on Monday or Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
world news

Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Khan chaired a review meeting here to discuss the establishment of such markets to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling, according to his office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
world news

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
With the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ FULL STORY
Close
High-level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during inauguration rehearsal.(AP)
High-level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during inauguration rehearsal.(AP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Four law enforcement officials said that there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
world news

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
  • Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
world news

Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday only, following the Covid-19 cases reported last week, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP