Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent

Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent

The United States is cracking down on Chinese spying, with the FBI having interviewed dozens of visa holders about their possible ties to Chinese intelligence.

world Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Washington
File photo of American flags displayed together with Chinese flags o
File photo of American flags displayed together with Chinese flags o(AP)
         

A Singaporean man who set up a fake consulting site to solicit information from US government and military workers has pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent of Chinese intelligence, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Sentencing for Jun Wei Yeo, also known as Dickson Yeo, will be in October, according to the department.

The United States is cracking down on Chinese spying, with the FBI having interviewed dozens of visa holders about their possible ties to Chinese intelligence.

On Friday a Chinese researcher who took refuge in the San Francisco consulate was expected to appear in court on allegations she lied about her Chinese military service, while the US counterintelligence agency chief warned China and other nations could interfere with November elections.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

